Mound City's Osburn signs NLI to Nebraska-Omaha

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) Mound City senior guard Tony Osburn signed his National Letter of Intent to attend and play college basketball at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Osburn had multiple offers heading into his senior year of high school, but he said that UNO just felt like home.

"It's not very far away and the staff really believed in me," Osburn said. "They were the first who offered me, so it was just super important there. It's something a lot of kids dream about and that's something I've dreamt about since I was little, so it really means a lot."

Osburn averages 28 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game and the Panthers made it to the Class 1 state championship, taking home a second-place finish.