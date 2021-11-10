Clear
Mound City's Osburn signs NLI to Nebraska-Omaha

Mound City senior guard Tony Osburn signed his National Letter of Intent to attend and play college basketball at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 9:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) Mound City senior guard Tony Osburn signed his National Letter of Intent to attend and play college basketball at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Osburn had multiple offers heading into his senior year of high school, but he said that UNO just felt like home.

"It's not very far away and the staff really believed in me," Osburn said. "They were the first who offered me, so it was just super important there. It's something a lot of kids dream about and that's something I've dreamt about since I was little, so it really means a lot."

Osburn averages 28 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game and the Panthers made it to the Class 1 state championship, taking home a second-place finish.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we go through tonight and early tomorrow morning. A thunderstorm or two could be on the strong to severe side. Rain will move out of the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday before falling into the 40s on Friday through the weekend.
