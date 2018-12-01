Clear

Mules finish second at state

Lathrop loses 54-0 to Blair Oaks in Missouri high school football state championship game.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 11:04 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 11:07 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

COLUMBIA, MO.- Not the way Lathrop wanted it to go in a 54-0 defeat here in the class two Show-Me bowl at Faurot field. Ending the best season in Lathrop football history with a runner up finish. It will certainly be the measuring stick for future Mule football teams to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
After a dreary and cool Friday, rain is expected to move in overnight. Rain could be heavy at times and rainfall totals could be near one inch. Fog will be an issue as well. You could also hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. Lows will be in the upper 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events