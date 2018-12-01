Mules finish second at state

COLUMBIA, MO.- Not the way Lathrop wanted it to go in a 54-0 defeat here in the class two Show-Me bowl at Faurot field. Ending the best season in Lathrop football history with a runner up finish. It will certainly be the measuring stick for future Mule football teams to come.
