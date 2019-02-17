Mules spoil Griffon senior night on last second buzzer beater

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - It was a wild finish to the Missouri Western men's basketball game Saturday night, as Missouri Western was honoring hall of fame coach Tom Smith by dedicating the basketball court to him along with honoring the seniors in their last home game as a Griffon.
Senior guard Bryan Hudson's coast-to-coast layup tied the game at 56 apiece with four seconds left, Central Missouri's Jafar Kinsey took the inbound pass, drove the length of the court, and banked in the game-winning three at the buzzer, shocking MWSU and lifting Central Missouri over the Griffons.
Hudson led the Griffons in scoring with 17 points on 50 percent shooting. Tyrell Carroll finished with 15 points, and Lavon Hightower added 11 points to go with his game-high nine rebounds.
Missouri Western will hit the road for a matchup with Southwest Baptist (12-12, 6-9 MIAA) on Feb. 21.
