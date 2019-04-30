Mustangs announce 2019 promotional schedule

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Mustangs announce the 2019 promotional schedule, Tuesday.

The 2019 promotions included Opening Night Mosaic Life Care Fireworks on May 29 against the Midwest A's, as well as a Mosaic Life Care Postgame fireworks show every Saturday and a special patriotic Mosaic Life Care fireworks shows on July 3 and 4.

Nearly half of the home games at Phil Welch Stadium include a giveaway. A bobblehead giveaway returns to the calendar- on June 29th, the Mustangs have partnered with the St. Joseph CVB to give away a special Mustangs/Pony Expressed themed bobblehead.

Other giveaways include rally towels, t-shirts, inflatable bats, scarves, pop sockets, and much more.

New this season are WINSdays on Wednesday. If the Mustangs win a Wednesday home game, all guests in attendance will receive a free ticket to a future Mustangs game of their choice as they exit the stadium. Dollar Hot Dogs, courtesy of Citizens Bank and Trust, returns this season, as well as Friday Night Lites, featuring select $1 Beers.

"The Mustangs focus on three things: Family, Affordable, and Fun." General manager Ky Turner said. "Our goal is to provide a great value and three hours of family fun entertainment. We know not everyone likes to sit down and watch baseball for three hours. But we know everyone likes to have fun. And our promotional calendar adds a lot of fun to each game, with each night a unique visit. Our goal is to provide an experience that people of all ages can enjoy. I really think this will be our best year yet. If you haven’t been to a Mustangs game yet, or it’s been a few years- you’ll want to see what’s going on at Phil Welch this season.”

New promotions include a celebration of Hot Dogs night; Youtube Star night, where one person will be offered a contract to host a weekly show with the Mustangs; and a Cash Vault Money Grab, courtesy of Citizens Bank and Trust. The Mustangs have also partnered with AR Workshop on June 19; fans can purchase a package that includes a ticket on the Hy-Vee Party Deck, and the opportunity to create a custom Mustangs keepsake craft, led by the staff at AR Workshop during the Mustangs game.

The Mustangs Promotions schedule also features returning favorites like Bark in the Park, Star Wars Night (featuring meet and greet opportunities with Star Wars characters), Father/Daughter and Mother/Son Date Nights, Jersey Auctions, Kids Takeover the Ballpark and the ever-popular Kids Play Night, when kids will play baseball on the field before the Mustangs game.

The Mustangs are also inviting teachers and all school staff two free GA tickets on Opening Night, as well as a free Deck ticket with a buffet for school staff to celebrate their summer on July 3.

The Mustangs also want to celebrate July 3 and July 4 with those who serve our country. The Mustangs are offering 2 free GA tickets for the July 3rd game, as well as a free deck ticket with buffet for veterans and active military members on July 4 while tickets last. The Mustangs encourage guests to reserve those tickets in advance.

The full 2019 promotional calendar can be found here.