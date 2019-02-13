Mustangs announce 2019 roster

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— St. Joseph Mustangs manager Johnny Coy has announced his 2019 Mustangs' roster.

Coy's second season as the organization's manager features several familiar faces and local talents on the roster.

"It’s very important to the organization to have players in their second summer with us," Coy said. "Last year, we had probably 95 percent of our roster brand new. Johnson’s last season we had so many seniors that it wasn’t possible to bring those guys back so we basically had to start fresh. We have a very large amount of players coming back this year from last years team. Playing in front of huge crowds every single day is something that our players will be much more used to this year— having spent a whole summer here already. The returners know what to expect coming to St. Joseph and they couldn’t be more excited. The fans are excited about it as well. Having players that they are already familiar with is huge as well, there are definitely some fan favorites coming back."

This year's team features players from all levels of college baseball and from across the country.

In fact, there are a few players from St. Joseph—Central graduates Noah Cameron and Dawson Smith. The team also features several players from around the area like Brady Holden (Faucett), Colton Kenagy (Gower), Austin Brooks (Plattsburg), and Mack Stephenson (Weston).

The 2019 Mustangs also have players from the two local Division II MIAA Conference school—Missouri Western's Jacob Purl and Northwest Missouri State's Derek Hussey (Chillicothe).

"This summer was smoother than my first year recruiting players," Coy said. "Last year's team was basically brought together from scratch, and we lost so many players right before the start of the season for various reasons. We lost around 8 players a week before our first game— most of them pitchers. This year, however, I was able to bring back some key contributors, who I have great relationships with, who I know will be there opening night and also added some very well established college players to compliment them. I am very excited for this summer's team."

With the season just a few months away, Coy said he's ready to get his team to St. Joseph to begin the 2019 campaign.

"I talk to my Mustang players quite often and keep up on how their college seasons are going," Coy said. "My Division 2/JUCO players have already started their seasons, and my Division 1 players are starting February 15th. I am so excited to keep up on these guys throughout their spring season and once that season is over, they will all come to St. Joseph to enjoy another amazing summer in front of the best fans in baseball. The season can’t get here soon enough."

The St. Joseph Mustangs' 2019 season starts on May 29 against the Midwest A's.

Mustangs' manager Johnny Coy returns for his second season, after notching a 24-24 record last season.

Season tickets for 2019 are available by visiting Phil Welch Stadium or calling 816-279-STJO (7856).

Here is the 2019 roster:

Catchers

Jordan Maxson (Kansas State)

Brady Garrison (Neosho Community College)

1st Baseman

Alex Phillips (Missouri Southern)

Terrence Spurlin (Kansas State)

2nd Baseman

Drew Beazely (South Dakota State University)

Jackson Dierenfeldt (Drury)

Shortstop

Jack Wagner (Kansas)

Karsen Reid (Arkansas State)

Third Baseman

Josh Lincoln (East Central University)

Outfielders

Dylan Ketch (Salve Regina)

Max Mircovich (Rhode Island)

Davin Gummere (Missouri Southern)

Derek Hussey (Northwest Missouri State)

Mike Wright (Southeastern Louisiana)

Brady Holden (State Fair Community College)

Pitchers

Corey Cowan (Missouri Southern)

Drake Kanallakan (Maryville University)

Mahlyk Davis (Dodge City CC)

Nick Houzenga (Central Oklahoma)

Ronnie Wigginton (SWICC)

Dawson Smith (Emporia State)

Mack Stephenson (William Jewell)

Tom Beliveau (Salve Regina)

Michael Mathews (Salve Regina)

Colton Kenagy (Keiser University)

Jake Purl (Missouri Western)

Brennon Covington (Missouri Southern)

Cole Gacke (Missouri Southern)

Cameron July (Undecided)

Austin Brooks (Cowley CC)

Jared Wilson (Cowley CC)

Noah Cameron (Central Arkansas)