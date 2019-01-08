Mustangs announce 2019 schedule

ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph Mustangs announced the 2019 schedule featuring plenty of promotions and more, Tuesday afternoon.

"St. Joseph is a special place for baseball," Mustangs general manager Ky Turner said in a media release. "Opening Night on May 29 is the official kick off into summer, and is a date all of our players have circled on their calendar. I know they're all excited to come play in front of one of the best atmospheres in summer college baseball across the country."

Among the many promotions on this year’s schedule are the Mustangs Alumni game on June 14 and military appreciation games July 3 and 4. Post game fireworks are included with those games.

The Mustangs will once again host the MINK League All-Star game on June 26.

The MINK League schedule at Phil Welch Stadium begins Friday, May 31 against the Clarinda A’s and then Saturday, June 1 against the Chillicothe Mudcats—two North division rivals.

Phil Welch Stadium plays host to 27 Mustangs home games this year. Last year, the Mustangs finished the season averaging 2,448 fans per game, ranking 8th nationally.

Johnny Coy returns for his second season as the man in charge of the Mustangs. His first year at the helm saw the Mustangs finish 24-24.

Season tickets for 2019 are available by visiting Phil Welch Stadium or calling 816-279-STJO (7856).

A full look at the schedule can be seen on www.stjoemustangs.com