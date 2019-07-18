Mustangs clinch one seed for MINK League postseason

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joe Mustangs have secured the number one overall seed in the MINK League. The Mustangs are currently riding a franchise-record eleven game win streak heading into tonight’s game against the Chillicothe Mudcats.
As the number one overall seed, the Mustangs have secured home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Mustangs will host the North Divisional Championship on Wednesday, with a game time of 7pm at Phil Welch Stadium.
