Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Mustangs clinch one seed for MINK League postseason

The St. Joe Mustangs have secured the number one overall seed in the MINK League.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 1:12 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joe Mustangs have secured the number one overall seed in the MINK League. The Mustangs are currently riding a franchise-record eleven game win streak heading into tonight’s game against the Chillicothe Mudcats.

As the number one overall seed, the Mustangs have secured home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Mustangs will host the North Divisional Championship on Wednesday, with a game time of 7pm at Phil Welch Stadium.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 80°
Feels Like: 103°
Maryville
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 103°
Cameron
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 102°
Fairfax
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 105°
It is possible the actual air temperature reaches near 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Now is a good time to prepare for the prolonged heat and remember to be staying hydrated by drinking lots of water and limiting time spent outdoors, especially during the sun's peak hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events