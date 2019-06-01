Mustangs defeat Mudcats on walk-off

(ST. JOSEPH) —The St. Joseph Mustangs remain unbeaten on the summer, defeating the Chillicothe Mudcats, 7-6 on a walk-off hit.

The Mustangs jumped out to an early, 5-1 lead after two innings but they eventually found themselves tied up in the ninth-inning, 6-6. Jackson Dierenfeldt delivered the winning run with a single up the middle, scoring Colton Kenagy.

Jacob Purl earns the win in the end with 1.2 IP stiking out 5 while giving up no hits and no runs. The Mustangs return to action next Thursday night against the Ozark Generals.