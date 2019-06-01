Clear

Mustangs defeat Mudcats on walk-off

The Mustangs jumped out to an early, 5-1 lead after two innings but they eventually found themselves tied up in the ninth-inning, 6-6.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 11:14 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) —The St. Joseph Mustangs remain unbeaten on the summer, defeating the Chillicothe Mudcats, 7-6 on a walk-off hit.

The Mustangs jumped out to an early, 5-1 lead after two innings but they eventually found themselves tied up in the ninth-inning, 6-6. Jackson Dierenfeldt delivered the winning run with a single up the middle, scoring Colton Kenagy.

Jacob Purl earns the win in the end with 1.2 IP stiking out 5 while giving up no hits and no runs. The Mustangs return to action next Thursday night against the Ozark Generals.

After avoiding rain on Saturday, the weather stays quiet. Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s.
