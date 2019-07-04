Mustangs escape with win over Ban Johnson All-Stars

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joe Mustangs had their hands full Wednesday night taking on the Ban Johnson All-Stars. The Mustangs put up a five-run inning to hold off the Ban Johnson All-Stars securing the win 13-11.
The Mustangs will play division rival Sedalia Bombers for the historic fourth July game. First pitch is set for 7p.m.
