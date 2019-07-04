Clear

Mustangs escape with win over Ban Johnson All-Stars

Mustangs hold off Ban Johnson All-Stars with five run eighth inning.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joe Mustangs had their hands full Wednesday night taking on the Ban Johnson All-Stars. The Mustangs put up a five-run inning to hold off the Ban Johnson All-Stars securing the win 13-11.

The Mustangs will play division rival Sedalia Bombers for the historic fourth July game. First pitch is set for 7p.m.

Rain chances will stick around for the Fourth of July Holiday on Thursday. It's looking right now to be scattered chances, so not a complete washout. Good news is that it's looking to be dry for the fireworks Thursday evening.
