Mustangs fall to Renegades 6-4 on the road

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 1:43 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo - The St. Joe Mustangs lose their second game of the year on the road Monday night to the Jeff City Renegades 6-4.

Despite the loss the Mustangs remain with the best record in the MINK League at (10-2) on the year.

The Mustangs went scoreless until the sixth inning where they put up a three-run inning to bring the game within one. The Renegades would respond with two more runs in the seventh and eighth innings to win the game.

The Mustangs will have a chance to tie up their series Tuesday night as they play the Renegades once again. First pitch is at 7:00.

Temperatures will warm up a bit heading into the new week but will likely stay below average in the middle to upper 70s.
