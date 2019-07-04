Mustangs get 4th of July victory over Bombers

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joe Mustangs had a packed house during their fourth of July showdown with north division rival the Sedalia Bombers. The Mustangs getting the win 11-6 advancing their record to (21-8) on the year.

The Mustangs put up four runs in the seventh to help push the lead which ultimately sealed the game for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs are back in action tomorrow as they head to Chillicothe to take on the Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.