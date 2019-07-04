Clear

Mustangs get 4th of July victory over Bombers

Mustangs beat north division rival Sedalia Bombers in their fourth of July match-up 11-6.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joe Mustangs had a packed house during their fourth of July showdown with north division rival the Sedalia Bombers. The Mustangs getting the win 11-6 advancing their record to (21-8) on the year.

The Mustangs put up four runs in the seventh to help push the lead which ultimately sealed the game for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs are back in action tomorrow as they head to Chillicothe to take on the Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
As rain showers continue to move east this afternoon, holiday festivities this evening should be dry in the St. Joseph area. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s and fall into the mid 70s by the time firework shows wrap up.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events