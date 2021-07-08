Clear
Mustangs honor 2021 Lafayette team

Before Wednesday’s MINK League the Mustangs organization honored the Lafayette Fighting Irish baseball 2021 team.

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Before Wednesday’s MINK League the Mustangs organization honored the Lafayette Fighting Irish baseball 2021 team.

Lafayette made it to the final four for the first time in program history this past season, bringing home a third place finish at the Class 4 State Tournament.

To get the team back together and be recognized felt pretty good for the Irish.

“Definitely can see the connection between the community and the baseball culture here. The Mustangs and the community you can see it's intertwined. And from different levels as far as youth, you see the all the youth teams out here, you know, really honored that they were that they would think of us and help honor us for such a special season for the Mustangs. One more round applause for this team,” Lafayette Head Coach Matt Jansen said.

Lafayette finished the season 20-8 with a 12-2 win against Hollister in the Class 4 third place game.

