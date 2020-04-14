Mustangs hopeful for season

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The coronavirus has made its presence known all throughout sports and has postponed or cancelled seasons. The St. Joseph Mustangs are coming off a MINK league title and are looking to repeat. Their season is in jeopardy, but the team is still hopeful that they will get to play.

"The first baseball played in a really long time could be Mustangs baseball," Mustangs head coach Johnny Coy said. "I am hoping we get this thing figured out. I have heard that we could start the season a little bit later, or we could start on time, but one way or another we're going to do whatever we can to make sure that Mustangs baseball is played in St. Joe this summer."

The Mustangs first game is scheduled for May 27 at Phil Welch stadium against the Chillicothe Mudcats.