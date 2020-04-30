Clear
Mustangs pitcher ready to get back to Phil Welch

Mustangs pitcher Alec Byous is from St. Louis, but is ready to come "home" to St. Joe and play for fans at Phil Welch this summer.

Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pitcher Alec Byous will return to St. Joseph to play his second season with the St. Joseph Mustangs. 

"If stuff gets cleared up I know fans are going to be itching to get out of the house," Byous said. "I think we will be seeing large crowds at Phil Welch."

Byous' playing career has been full of highs and lows, dating back to high school when he underwent Tommy John surgery. 

"It's tough," Byous said. "At the time I feel like, I'm 16 years old, on top of the world in Division 1 baseball, but by the blink of my eye, the next day I can't even throw a baseball without shooting pains down my arm."

Initially going to Arkansas State, Byous transferred to Jefferson College and right before the season started this year, he injured his ankle, but somehow played through it.

"I actually got x-rays on it after the season was over and found out that it was fractured in two spots," Byous said. "It's been different."

In a way, having the rest of the spring season cancelled helped him recover, but at the same time he misses the game. Which is why he wants to come back to St. Joseph to defend the MINK league title and to play again in the stadium his family grew up in.

"My father is from St. Joe and I have a bunch of family up there so it kind of worked out nice," Byous said "I actually stayed with my aunt and uncle over the summer. A lot of family that has never really seen me play baseball before, but I grew up watching my dad play at Phil Welch, my grandpa played at Phil Welch so in a sense it was overwhelming."

Next year, Byous will be a part of the Missouri Western baseball team.

The St. Joseph Mustangs season is currently scheduled to begin June 15. 

