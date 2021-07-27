Clear
Mustangs rally back from down 7-0 to beat Clarinda, advances to MINK League Championship series

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 10:13 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(CLARINDA, Iowa) The St. Joseph Mustangs rally back from down 7-0 to beat the top-seed in the MINK League North Clarinda.

Clarinda took a 7-0 lead after the first inning. The Mustangs were held scoreless until the 7th inning. The Mustangs scored two in the inning and added three in the eighth to make it a two-run game going to the ninth, 7-5.

In the ninth, Sam Kissane tied the game up with a two-RBI single with the bases loaded. Jaxon Himel gave the Mustangs their first lead of the night with a sacrifice fly. 

Brady Loving came into pitch the ninth for the Mustangs and struck out the first two A's batters before getting a pop out in foul territory to end it. The Mustangs completed the comeback winning 8-7 and will play Sedalia for the MINK League title. 

Mustangs travel to Sedalia on Wednesday for Game 1.

