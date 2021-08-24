Mustangs rank Top 10 nationally in summer college baseball attendance

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) The St. Joseph Mustangs returned to Phil Welch in 2020. The season ended in thrilling fashion; multiple come from behind playoff victories to successfully defend the MINK League Championship, the team's seventh championship in twelve seasons.

Now, the team can add one more proverbial cherry on top, with an eighth straight top ten finish in the national attendance rankings for collegiate summer baseball teams.

The Mustangs finished the season averaging 2,246 guests per game. A total of 53,904 people walked through the gates of Phil Welch Stadium in 2021. According to BaseballDigest.com, St. Joseph ranked ninth nationally in per game average.

“This year was unlike any other," General manager Ky Turner said. "From returning after a year off, to dealing with the ramifications of the worldwide pandemic, to supply chain issues, to losing multiple weekend nights due to weather that are often our best-attended nights, we faced a number of obstacles in 2021. And yet, the community support was unwavering. We have a special environment here in St. Joe, that is recognized across the country. Players want to come to St. Joseph for the atmosphere, and incredible support. We will continue to evolve, adapt, and create a memorable experience that people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy. We are so proud to call our team the St. Joseph Mustangs.”

The Mustangs will enter their 13th season at Phil Welch in 2022.