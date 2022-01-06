Mustangs release 2022 schedule

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs announced their 2022 game schedule.

Opening day for the defending MINK League Champions will be at Phil Welch Stadium on Wednesday, June 1 against the Clarinda A’s.

Fan fest will take place at Phil Welch Stadium on Tuesday, May 31. It is free to the public. The team will be conducting batting practice, on-field interviews, signing autographs and more. More details for Fan Fest will be released on the Mustangs’ social media and website.

There will be 26 regular season home games. The Mustangs will host the Chillicothe Mudcats on July 3 and the Sedalia Bombers on July 4.

The new MINK League team, the Carroll Merchants will visit St. Joseph for the first time on Friday, June 24.

The MINK League playoffs will take place in the final week of July.

“It was wonderful to be back in 2021. We were just happy to be playing. But the incredible story book ending and journey that last year's team took us on, has set the table for 2022. I don’t think anyone wanted the season to end last year. We look to carry that momentum into this year,” said Mustangs President Ky Turner. “It’s like attending a family reunion once those gates open up and you can smell the hot dogs cooking on the grill, the voice of Greg Kastner over the loudspeakers, and Coach Coy leading his team out of the field. We also have some fun surprises we’ll unveil over this spring and summer, to continue to enhance each visit to a Mustangs game at Phil Welch Stadium.”

To see the full schedule, CLICK HERE.