(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Mustangs take care of business Monday night against Chillicothe. The Mustangs winning 7-3.

Pitcher Mack Stephenson threw six innings allowing two runs, one of those runs earned. Stephenson striking out 13 batters.

Jake Grauberger drove in three runs in the win.

Mustangs host Des Moines for two 7-inning games Tuesday at 5:30 at Phil Welch Stadium.