Mustangs set new win streak record at 10

The St. Joe Mustangs have set a new club record with winning 10 games in a row by beating the Clarinda A's 14-8 Tuesday night.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 1:43 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joe Mustangs have set a new club record with winning 10 games in a row by beating the Clarinda A's 14-8 Tuesday night at Phil Welch Stadium.
The Mustangs are in the top spot of the MINK league north division and are the overall number one team in the league with 31 wins.

The Mustangs scored five runs in the first inning, four in the fourth inning, and five once again in the fifth. The Mustangs will play the A's one more time Wednesday on the road before they return home for their final four games of the regular season.

Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-110 degrees outside.
