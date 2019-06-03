Clear

Mustangs stay undefeated

The St. Joseph Mustangs (4-0) hit the road Sunday to take on the Nevada Griffons getting a huge win 16-3 and stay undefeated on the year.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 12:57 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

NEVADA, Mo. - The St. Joseph Mustangs hit the road Sunday to take on the Nevada Griffons getting a huge win 16-3. This would be the Mustangs first road trip of the year.

This win keeps the Mustangs undefeated at (4-0) overall and (3-0) in MINK league play. The Mustangs have now scored 47 runs so far this season.

The Mustangs will remain on the road for three more games taking on the Joplin Outlaws (1-2) before returning home Thursday to play host to the Ozark Generals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
After a spectacular day in the weather department on Sunday, rain is back in the forecast for almost the entire work week ahead. However, tonight will stay dry with a few clouds and temperatures falling into the upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events