Mustangs stay undefeated

NEVADA, Mo. - The St. Joseph Mustangs hit the road Sunday to take on the Nevada Griffons getting a huge win 16-3. This would be the Mustangs first road trip of the year.

This win keeps the Mustangs undefeated at (4-0) overall and (3-0) in MINK league play. The Mustangs have now scored 47 runs so far this season.

The Mustangs will remain on the road for three more games taking on the Joplin Outlaws (1-2) before returning home Thursday to play host to the Ozark Generals.