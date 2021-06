(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs returned home to Phil Welch Stadium Thursday night and came away with a 7-3 victory against the Ban Johnson Raiders.

The Mustangs scored two runs in the first to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The two teams traded runs until the game tied up at, 3-3.

The Mustangs used three runs in the seventh and an insurance in the eighth to put the Raiders away, 7-3.

It's back at it Friday for the Mustangs when they host the Des Moines Peak Prospects.