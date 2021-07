(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With playoff implications on the line, the St. Joseph Mustangs topped Chillicothe Wednesday night, 5-3.

The Mustangs scored two runs in the first to take a 2-0 lead on the Mudcats.

The Mustangs added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning before Chillicothe put up three in the eighth.

Pitcher Brady Loving was able to shut down the Mudcats, recording a six-out save, to give the Mustangs a 5-3 win.