(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs topped the Sedalia Bombers, 4-1, Sunday night at Phil Welch Stadium.

The Mustangs scored one run in the second when Michael Paule stole home to make it 1-0. Derrick Mayes made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the fourth.

Sedalia scored one in the sixth to make it 2-1, but Ike Book knocked in two runs to make it a three-run game, 4-1.

Mack Stephenson tallied up 14 strikeouts on the mound in the win for the Mustangs.