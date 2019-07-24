Clear
Mustangs trample Mudcats in north divisonal title game

St. Joe Mustangs win north division title beating the Chillicothe Mudcats 17-2.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 10:53 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:11 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joe Mustangs hosted the Chillicothe Mudcats Wednesday evening for the north divisional title game, and the Mustangs dominated this game getting the win 17-2.

The Mustangs scored eight runs in the first inning with two back to back home runs by Jordan Maxson with an inside the park home run and Karl Koerper with a solo shot in the next at bat.

The Mudcats struggled on the mound giving up five more runs in the third and four more runs in the fifth.

The Mustangs will play the Ozark Generals from the southern division in a best of three finals series and will look to win their sixth MINK League title.

First game of the MINK League finals begins on Thursday.

Thursday through Friday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
