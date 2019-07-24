Mustangs trample Mudcats in north divisonal title game

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joe Mustangs hosted the Chillicothe Mudcats Wednesday evening for the north divisional title game, and the Mustangs dominated this game getting the win 17-2.

The Mustangs scored eight runs in the first inning with two back to back home runs by Jordan Maxson with an inside the park home run and Karl Koerper with a solo shot in the next at bat.

The Mudcats struggled on the mound giving up five more runs in the third and four more runs in the fifth.

The Mustangs will play the Ozark Generals from the southern division in a best of three finals series and will look to win their sixth MINK League title.

First game of the MINK League finals begins on Thursday.