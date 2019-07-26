Mustangs win game one of MINK League championship series

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The St. Joe Mustangs traveled on the road Thursday night to play game one of the MINK League championship against the Ozark Generals getting the win 3-1.
The Mustangs went scoreless in the first two innings allowing the Generals to take a 1-0 lead after the second. The Mustangs responded in the third with an RBI by home Jackson Dierenfeldt to tie up the game.
The Mustangs would score two more runs in the fourth to go up 3-1 which would end up being the final score.
The next game will be played Friday night at Phil Welch stadium in St. Joseph, and with a win the Mustangs would secure their seventh MINK League title.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
