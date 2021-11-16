Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Myah Dwyer signs with Blue Tigers

With her family beside her, making it official that she will continue her softball career at Lincoln University for the Blue Tigers.

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 9:28 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The national signing period is still underway.

With athletes from across the area putting pen to paper to make their future plans official.

Here in town, Central senior Myah Dwyer has been a multi-sport athlete for Central.

With her family beside her, making it official that she will continue her softball career at Lincoln University for the Blue Tigers.

“My big thing is hard work. You can't ever get anything handed to you. You have to really work for what you want. And I guess this is another big thing for me to show like all those other girls out there like coming from a small town doesn't mean you can't like go achieve those big dreams you can do whatever you put your mind to as long as you work hard,” Central Senior Myah Dwyer said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Atchison
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Winds are on the calm side this morning, but they will pick up this afternoon from the south helping temperatures make a run for the 70s. Wind gusts will be as high as 25 mph. Today will remain sunny and dry. Clouds will move into the area overnight as a cold front approaches the area. A few sprinkles will be possible before 5 AM due to the cold front. The rest of Wednesday will be breezy and cool with highs in the lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories