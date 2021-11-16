Myah Dwyer signs with Blue Tigers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The national signing period is still underway.

With athletes from across the area putting pen to paper to make their future plans official.

Here in town, Central senior Myah Dwyer has been a multi-sport athlete for Central.

With her family beside her, making it official that she will continue her softball career at Lincoln University for the Blue Tigers.

“My big thing is hard work. You can't ever get anything handed to you. You have to really work for what you want. And I guess this is another big thing for me to show like all those other girls out there like coming from a small town doesn't mean you can't like go achieve those big dreams you can do whatever you put your mind to as long as you work hard,” Central Senior Myah Dwyer said.