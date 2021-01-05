Clear
NCAA announces entire MBB tournament will be played in Indianapolis

The NCAA will host its entire postseason men's basketball tournament in Indianapolis and surrounding areas with a bubble-like format, NCAA officials announced on Monday.

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 10:21 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The NCAA will host its entire postseason men's basketball tournament in Indianapolis and surrounding areas with a bubble-like format, NCAA officials announced on Monday.

All 68 teams will go to compete for the national championship and play most of the games at multiple venues in Indianapolis, with some games in Bloomington and west Lafayette. The bulk of the teams will stay in hotels connected to the Indiana convention center, which will be used as a practice facility. Selection Sunday is still scheduled for March 14, and the Final Four is set to be held April 3    and April 5 at Lucas Oil stadium in Indianapolis.

We had thick fog to start the morning across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas but we finally got into some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs made it into the lower 40s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Wednesday into Thursday making for a rain/sleet/snow chance. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into next weekend.
