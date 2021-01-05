NCAA announces entire MBB tournament will be played in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The NCAA will host its entire postseason men's basketball tournament in Indianapolis and surrounding areas with a bubble-like format, NCAA officials announced on Monday.

All 68 teams will go to compete for the national championship and play most of the games at multiple venues in Indianapolis, with some games in Bloomington and west Lafayette. The bulk of the teams will stay in hotels connected to the Indiana convention center, which will be used as a practice facility. Selection Sunday is still scheduled for March 14, and the Final Four is set to be held April 3 and April 5 at Lucas Oil stadium in Indianapolis.