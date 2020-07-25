Clear

NCAA pushes back decision on fall sports championships

The NCAA pushed back their decision to continue with fall sports to August, to help give more time for protocols and procedures to take place for universities and various institutions.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The NCAA pushed back their decision to continue with fall sports tell August, to help give more time for protocols and procedures to take place for universities and various institutions.

During this time of the coronavirus pandemic, major question marks have been raised on whether sports and activities can happen, as all last spring's sports and activities were cancelled due to health and safety concern. Some schools and conferences have already elected to proceed forward without fall sports, due to the climate of uncertainty on how to keep student athletes fully safe.

In a tweet sent by NCAA president Mark Emmert saying that he and the board of governors would, "continue to thoughtfully and aggressively monitor health conditions around the country.”

The board of governors is expected to meet again August 4 with hopes of guidelines and strategy to implement for the upcoming fall sports season as more information comes available.

