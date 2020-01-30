NFL Commissioner speaks highly of Patrick Mahomes

(MIAMI)— During his State of the League address Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke highly about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Patrick Mahomes anywhere in the NFL is good for me,” Goodell said. “Not only is he an incredible player, but he is an incredible young man. Wherever he plays in the NFL, he’s going to have an impact. I’m proud to have him as a Kansas City Chief. I guess there are 31 other teams that wouldn’t mind having him either. The reality is, he has just made us better. And he’s made the Chiefs better, evidenced by the fact that they’re here in the Super Bowl.

Goodell also said that Mahomes, with the likes of Houston Texans Deshaun Watson, will guide the NFL in the future.