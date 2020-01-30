Clear

NFL Commissioner speaks highly of Patrick Mahomes

During his State of the League address Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke highly about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 7:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MIAMI)— During his State of the League address Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke highly about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Patrick Mahomes anywhere in the NFL is good for me,” Goodell said. “Not only is he an incredible player, but he is an incredible young man. Wherever he plays in the NFL, he’s going to have an impact. I’m proud to have him as a Kansas City Chief. I guess there are 31 other teams that wouldn’t mind having him either. The reality is, he has just made us better. And he’s made the Chiefs better, evidenced by the fact that they’re here in the Super Bowl.

Goodell also said that Mahomes, with the likes of Houston Texans Deshaun Watson, will guide the NFL in the future. 

A very weak disturbance is starting to make its way across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. As it does we could see a few sprinkles and also maybe a few snowflakes but we are really not expecting to see any accumulation . Temperatures will continue to stay on the cool side as high's will only reached into the mid 30's.
