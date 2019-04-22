NFL Draft Preview: Chiefs focus on secondary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs ranked 31st out of 32 teams in 2018 for pass defense. The Chiefs have been busy this offseason by doing an overhaul on defense letting go of veterans in the secondary (S) Eric Berry and (CB) Steven Nelson.

The Chiefs have filled those positions with new faces in (CB) Bashaud Breeland and (S) Tyrann Mathieu as the defense takes on a new look with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo who runs a 4-3 base defense.

"We've had a lot of dialog, we hit the ground running and that was the first group that we looked at, and I don't think there's been another position group that we have looked at more than the safeties and corners this year," Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said.

The Chiefs selected all defensive players in last year's draft and though, it is not what the Chiefs intend to do for a second year in a row, it is possible with having a new scheme.

Four out of the last seven years in the draft the Chiefs have selected a defensive player for their first pick.