NFL announces Pro Bowl is out this season due to COVID concerns

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 5:06 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

NEW YORK. - The NFL announced Wednesday that they will not have the Pro Bowl this year due to COVID-19 concerns which will be the first time there will not be the annual All-Star game since 1949.

The game was set to be played January 31 in Las Vegas at the brand-new Allegiant Stadium home of the Raiders.

There are still ongoing discussions on how to honor the players and have safe engaging activities and competitions. The Pro Bowl over the last 10 years has become more of a glorified scrimmage with players opting out regarding avoiding injury.

The league is still working out how to have fans be in attendance and to allow interaction with the media, which tends to draw plenty of attention throughout the events that take place over the Pro Bowl weekend.

A cold front will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Wednesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Thursday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
