NWMSU AD Peterson says football scrimmages "Set them up for next year."

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Northwest Missouri State athletics announced Monday afternoon that the football team will have some opportunities to still take the field this fall by playing in scrimmages with University of Central Missouri and Washburn. Playing in scrimmages is not what the Northwest football team envisioned for competition this season after making to the second round of the national playoffs a year ago.

Other MIAA schools have scheduled contests outside of the conference to play games, some of which are with FCS schools to still have an abbreviated season. Northwest athletic director Andy Peterson said the scrimmages will be good for the teams moving into next year.

"There’s going to be a lot of positive that can come out of this if they’re handled the right way which I think the coaches all agreed to do that, and handle this the right way so the student athletes can get a lot out of it in a meaningful way that does set them up for next year in a positive way.” Peterson said.

The matchups will not count for any school records or coaching records as the three teams have entered into a gentleman's agreement to have starters and other players to take the field and get game like repetitions.

The Bearcats will travel to Washburn for the first scrimmage on November 7 with a 3 p.m. start.

November 14 Washburn will play at Central Missouri also with a 3 p.m. start time.

November 21 Central Missouri will travel to Maryville to play Northwest at 3 p.m.