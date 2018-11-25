NWMSU football loses to Ferris St. in second round of D.II national playoffs

BIG RAPIDS, Mi.-The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat football team played in the second round of the D.II national playoff Saturday against Ferris State and lost 27-21.

Ferris State jumped on the scoreboard early only three plays into the contest. Following a 71-yard passing play from Jevon Shaw to Sy Barnett set up the Bulldogs for a two-yard touchdown run by Marvin Campbell one minute into the game.

Being down 20-7 in the third quarter, Bearcat defensive back Jack Richards picked off a Ferris State Travis Russell pass and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown with 12:03 left in the third quarter to pull Northwest to within 20-14 of the Bulldogs.

Ferris state marched 74 yards in eight plays capped by a two-yard touchdown run by quarterback Travis Russell with 0:56 left in the third. The Russell score gave Ferris State a 27-14 lead.

Northwest would close the gap to make the score 27-21 but it wouldn't be enough as Ferris State would take down the Bearcats and would move on to the next round.

The Bearcats would finish the year at 10-3.