NWMSU men's basketball wins 7th consecutive conference title off Hudgins buzzer beater

MARYVILLE, Mo. - No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State to a 77-76 victory over No. 17-ranked Missouri Southern at Bearcat Arena off of a last second buzzer beater by sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins.

The win clinched Northwest's seventh consecutive MIAA regular season title and was the 31st straight win in Bearcat Arena.

Missouri Southern (19-6 overall, 12-4 MIAA) and Northwest (25-1 overall, 15-1 MIAA) had yet another epic showdown in Bearcat Arena, that featured 19 lead changes and seven ties, which 16 of the lead changes occurring in the final 20 minutes.

The last seconds of the game were played with Hudgins defended by a pair of Lions players, but then split with an off-balance, lean-in jumper that hit nothing but net as the clocked hit 0:00.0.

Hudgins was dogpiled by his teammates and the student section to celebrate the seventh consecutive MIAA regular season title for the Bearcats. Hudgins game-winner capped a 19-point, six-assist performance.

"I just stepped through, and just tried to find a little space that I could, and I just threw it up, it was a prayer and I thank God for it." NWMSU guard Trevor Hudgins said.

Northwest will be back in action again Saturday at home against Pittsburg State. The Bearcats and Gorillas will tip at approximately 3:30 p.m.