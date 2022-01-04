Clear
NWMSU students compete on the national stage

Landen Crabtree and Payton Gentry, two students from Northwest Missouri State, competed at the National College Doubles Cornhole tournament over the weekend, on ESPN2.

Posted: Jan 4, 2022 10:09 AM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University with two students competing at a national level over the weekend with a chance to prove themselves against some of the toughest competition in the country.

"Man it was neat, I don't think that's something neither of us will forget. I think it was pretty cool and a pretty neat experience just cause that's something you don't get to do everyday,” Payton Gentry, Northwest Senior said.

"I mean especially back home we just got snaps, Facebook was blowing up everything. Aunty social media we had was blowing up with people telling us goodluck or congrats and pictures of us on TV,” Northwest freshman Landen Crabtree said.

The duo has only been playing together this past year and were able to advance to the doubles championship game, against the University of Tennessee.

The duo finished in second place in the entire tournament.

"We were hoping to do good and thought we could compete, but we didn't know how far we were gonna make it and I don't think either of us expected what we, how we did actually,” Gentry said.

This the first out of state tournament for the duo.

They say they did have nerves at first, but now that they have competed at this level on TV.

It's just going to make their playing that much better.

"I mean we've been on ESPN now, so the nerves have kinda taken a new level to it, going on ESPN, handling those nerves so nerves shouldn't be a problem anymore going to Kansas City Tournaments,” Crabtree said.

But now they now have a target on their back when they return home.

"I don't know how many snapchats from people saying oh we'll play now, we'll practice, saying we are going to beat people who were just on ESPN and stuff like this. I'm just hoping it'll get more people into it. The more people that play around here is just better for us,” Gentry said.

The duo says that this past weekend was their first true tournament playing together.

