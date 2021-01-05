Clear
NWMSU to allows limited fans at basketball games

The Northwest Missouri State University department of athletics is moving forward with its plan to allow a limited number of fans into bearcat arena for women's and men's basketball doubleheaders.

Bearcat athletics has put together an approach that will ensure games are played at home in a safe and responsible manner. Other controls include the requirement of face coverings as per the university and city of Maryville policies. The Bearcat basketball teams currently have nine home doubleheaders left on their schedule.

