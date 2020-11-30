NWMSU women's basketball lose road exhibition matchup to UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The University of Missouri-Kansas City women's basketball team picked up a 76-51 exhibition win over the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.

The Bearcats led with a balanced attack in the first period with five players scoring a combined 14 points, but they still trailed the Roos by one point at the quarter break. Northwest struggled in the second quarter shooting just 21 percent from the floor and was outscored 8-20 in the period to trail 22-35 at the half.

Northwest recorded their own 20-point quarter in the third period, but also allowed another 20 points for the Roos, despite ending on a 6-0 Bearcat run. The fourth quarter was again handled by the Roos who outscored the Bearcats 21-9 in the period.

Kylie Coleman led Northwest with 16 points, shooting 4-of-8 from 3-point range. Jaelyn Haggard was the only other Bearcat to reach double digits with 10 points. Molly Hartnett chipped in eight points while Mallory McConkey pulled down six rebounds. Coleman recorded five rebounds of her own while Hartnett and Jayna Green each had four.

Paige Bradford led UMKC with 15 points and 10 rebounds to record a double-double. Ravon Nero (12 points), Emily Ivory (11 points), and Jonaie Johnson (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Roos.

The Bearcats will be back in action Thursday as they play their home opener against Central Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.