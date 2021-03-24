Clear
NWMSU's Hudgins named NABC National Player of the Year

The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced today that Trevor Hudgins of Northwest Missouri State University has been selected as the 2021 NABC Division II Player of the Year powered by ShotTracker.

Hudgins is leading the Bearcats into the NCAA Division II Elite Eight championship in Evansville, Ind., with a 25-2 won-lost record. The six-foot, 180-pound junior guard from Manhattan, Kan., has started every game in three seasons at Northwest Missouri State, which has a 94-3 won-lost record since Hudgins arrived. He earned MIAA Player of the Year honors for the second straight season, averaging 20.1 ppg, with 127 assists and 36 steals while hitting on 54.5% of his field goal attempts, 52.5% of his three-point attempts and 89% of his free throws.

Hudgins (Manhattan, Kansas) is the second Bearcat to capture the NABC NCAA Division II Player of the Year Award. Justin Pitts won the award in the 2017 season, which saw the Bearcats capture the program's first national championship.

The No. 2-seeded Bearcats (25-2 overall) will match up with the No. 7 seeded West Liberty University Hilltoppers (18-4 overall) in the Elite Eight tonight at 6 p.m. in Evansville, Indiana.

