NWSU climbs up one spot to No. 6 and MWSU drops down to No. 10 in D.II regional football rankings

NWMSU football moves up and MWSU moves down in D.II football regional rankings.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 10:01 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The final two weeks of the regular season held a lot of weight for the Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western football teams, as both schools were one spot from each other NWMSU at No. 7 and MWSU at No. 8. as playoff implications were on the line entering week 10.

The Griffons however stumbled at home Saturday to Nebraska Kearney losing 49-21 and have dropped to No. 10 in the regional rankings.

The Bearcats entered their toughest stretch of the season playing Fort Hays State on the road getting the win 36-33 and have now moved up a spot in the region to No. 6.

NWMSU will now play No. 2 in the region and No. 9 in the country Central Missouri (10-0) Saturday at home for Senior Day in a battle of the MIAA conference. With a win the Bearcats will get a share of the conference.

The Griffons will be on the road to take on Lincoln University (1-8) Saturday.

The cold weather continues for Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s before temperatures begin to rebound, but stay below average. We'll have mostly sunny skies with highs back up into the 40s midweek.
