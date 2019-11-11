NWSU climbs up one spot to No. 6 and MWSU drops down to No. 10 in D.II regional football rankings

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The final two weeks of the regular season held a lot of weight for the Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western football teams, as both schools were one spot from each other NWMSU at No. 7 and MWSU at No. 8. as playoff implications were on the line entering week 10.
The Griffons however stumbled at home Saturday to Nebraska Kearney losing 49-21 and have dropped to No. 10 in the regional rankings.
The Bearcats entered their toughest stretch of the season playing Fort Hays State on the road getting the win 36-33 and have now moved up a spot in the region to No. 6.
NWMSU will now play No. 2 in the region and No. 9 in the country Central Missouri (10-0) Saturday at home for Senior Day in a battle of the MIAA conference. With a win the Bearcats will get a share of the conference.
The Griffons will be on the road to take on Lincoln University (1-8) Saturday.
