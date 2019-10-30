Nationals win World Series, top Houston 6-2 in Game 7

(HOUSTON)— The Washington Nationals won their first World Series in franchise history Wednesday night defeating Houston, 6-2, in Game 7.
The Nationals trailed 2-0 through six innings Wednesday night until scoring three runs in the seventh inning, never relinquishing the lead after that.
Patrick Corbin gets the win for Washington going three innings in relief of starter Max Scherzer.
This is the first championship for the Nationals, the franchise that started in Montreal.
This championship is the first championship for a Washington baseball team since the Washington Senators won in 1924.
