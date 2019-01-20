Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New England leads Chiefs, 14-0, at the half in the AFC Championship Game

The New England Patriots hold a 14-point lead on the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime in the AFC Championship game.

Posted: Jan. 20, 2019 6:59 PM
Updated: Jan. 20, 2019 7:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The New England Patriots hold a 14-point lead on the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime in the AFC Championship game.

The Patriots defense has held the No. 1 scoring offense to just 32 yards of total offense in the first half. 

New England scored on the opening drive of the game on 1-yard touchdown run by Sony Michel. 

The Patriots added their second score of the game with 27 seconds left in the second quarter when Tom Brady hit Phillip Dorsett for a 29-yard touchdown. 

The Chiefs defense forced a Brady red zone interception in the second quarter when Reggie Ragland came up with the pick in the end zone. 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was held to 4-of-8 for 65 yards.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 0°
Maryville
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 0°
Cameron
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -2°
Fairfax
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
After a mostly dry and very cold Sunday, temperatures do rebound a little to start the new week. For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries. Lows will be dropping into the lower teens. Factor in the winds from the east at 5-10 mph and it will feel like a few degrees below zero so bundle up!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events