New England leads Chiefs, 14-0, at the half in the AFC Championship Game

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The New England Patriots hold a 14-point lead on the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime in the AFC Championship game.
The Patriots defense has held the No. 1 scoring offense to just 32 yards of total offense in the first half.
New England scored on the opening drive of the game on 1-yard touchdown run by Sony Michel.
The Patriots added their second score of the game with 27 seconds left in the second quarter when Tom Brady hit Phillip Dorsett for a 29-yard touchdown.
The Chiefs defense forced a Brady red zone interception in the second quarter when Reggie Ragland came up with the pick in the end zone.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was held to 4-of-8 for 65 yards.
