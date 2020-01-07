New Missouri Western lacrosse coach brings passion, energy to startup program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Rachel Benzing didn't expect to be head coach so soon into her career, but here she is, the first Missouri Western women's lacrosse coach in school history.

"I'm ready to hit the ground running," Benzing said Monday morning at her introductory news conference.

She's excited to get started at Missouri Western, but the path to getting the job in St. Joseph was little unorthodox.

Benzing didn't apply for it.

"I heard through the grapevine that Josh (Looney) was going to reach out and I was really excited that he did," Benzing said.

As soon as the Griffons introduced the new program back in November, Josh Looney was searching for his new coach.

"We had a great pool," Looney said "We had sitting head coaches in Division II that wanted to come here and start this program."

One would think that head coaching experience was something that Looney wanted in his coach, but Benzing had zero college head coaching experience.

But she played lacrosse for two years at Lindenwood University and maybe her biggest selling point, she had been an assistant at Maryville University and Lynn University-two schools that had just created women's lacrosse programs in the last few years.

Looney was given Benzing's name and reached out.

"We had to move fast," Looney said.

Benzing was hesitant at first to visit the school because she knows how good the facilities are. Benzing didn't want facilities to be the reason she took the job.

"I didn't want to be wow'ed by a stadium and then finally coming out here, I was wow'ed by Josh's vision," Benzing said.

The first-year head coach will have her work cut out for her. She's building a program from the ground up. She has the facilities. There already recruits coming to visit in the next fews. Benzing has coached on staffs of brand new programs.

It's going to be a lot. A challenge, in fact. But she's looking forward to it.

"Oh, yeah," Benzing said. "That's the fun part. You don't want it to be too easy."