New NWMSU gear for fans after Bearcats win the National Championship

(PARKVILLE, Mo) The Northwest Bearcats are the Division II Men's Basketball Champions.

Meaning new gear is arriving for fans.

“We’re gonna print white shirts, we have black shirts, and green shirts, so pretty much anything you want, you can go down to Hy-Vee Maryville and pick up your championship gear,” said President of Ultimate Athletic Sportswear John Doole.

Getting the gear on store shelves is no small task, it takes a lot of preparation.

“We’ve been waiting for a couple weeks, following Northwest, we knew they had a shot at it, so we started preparing the graphics two weeks ago,” said Doole.

Once the design was approved and orders received, production began.

Hats began to be embroidered and shirts printed, all getting ready to be sold at Hy-Vee in Maryville from 7pm-12am on Saturday night after the game and then the remaining gear on Sunday morning.

Normally, They would wait until the game is over to start printing the gear, but this year, they just had a good feeling.

“We kind of felt that they were gonna win and very confident so we had all our staff here ready to print," said Doole.”We told everyone to be here at the beginning of the game and lets start getting everything set up."

With the track record of NWMSU Sports, Ultimate Athletic Sportswear says the men's basketball team winning the championship is just what they expected.

“For Northwest, we expect them to win Championships, right, so, you know, we’re not printing just Northwest shirts, its champions. Its all in," said Doole.