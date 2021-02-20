New competitive basketball, football teams coming to St. Joseph

(TOPEKA, Kan.)— Professional Basketball is set to return to St. Joe coming this summer. The Saint Joseph Saints will hit the court and running in the new PBA (Professional Basketball Association). The league will tip of mid-May and run to August.

“We are pleased that we can bring a professional basketball organization back to St. Joe,” said Team Operations Officer Shawn Smith

The team will conduct tryouts on Feb 27 at 9:30 am at the Rec Center. The cost is $40 in advance and $50 day of tryout. Players can pre-register by emailing us at alphasportsgroup@icloud.com 94 calling us at 785-580-3987 and send payment to $topekashock on the cash app. Players will need to register on-site at 9 am and covid protocols will be followed.

Minor league 8 man style football is coming back to St. Joe starting in April. Saint Joseph Railrunners will hit the field in the Central Plains Football League with member teams from Joplin, MO, Springfield, MO, St. Louis, MO, and Kansas City, MO.

The team will conduct tryouts at the Northside Sports Football complex on Feb 27 from 1-3:30 pm. The cost for the event is $30 and must be paid prior to the tryout on the cash app at $topekashock. All covid rules and protocols will be followed. Players can email us at alphasportsgroup@icloud.com for further information or call at 785-580-3987

“We are super excited we have a great opportunity to bring football back to St. Joe,” said Smith. It hasn’t been there for 9 years and it time for a return” said Smith.