Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New competitive basketball, football teams coming to St. Joseph

Professional Basketball is set to return to St. Joe coming this summer. The Saint Joseph Saints will hit the court and running in the new PBA (Professional Basketball Association). Minor league 8 man style football is coming back to St. Joe starting in April.

Posted: Feb 20, 2021 7:30 PM

(TOPEKA, Kan.)— Professional Basketball is set to return to St. Joe coming this summer. The Saint Joseph Saints will hit the court and running in the new PBA (Professional Basketball Association). The league will tip of mid-May and run to August.

“We are pleased that we can bring a professional basketball organization back to St. Joe,” said Team Operations Officer Shawn Smith

The team will conduct tryouts on Feb 27 at 9:30 am at the Rec Center. The cost is $40 in advance and $50 day of tryout. Players can pre-register by emailing us at alphasportsgroup@icloud.com 94 calling us at 785-580-3987 and send payment to $topekashock on the cash app. Players will need to register on-site at 9 am and covid protocols will be followed.

Minor league 8 man style football is coming back to St. Joe starting in April. Saint Joseph Railrunners will hit the field in the Central Plains Football League with member teams from Joplin, MO, Springfield, MO, St. Louis, MO, and Kansas City, MO.

The team will conduct tryouts at the Northside Sports Football complex on Feb 27 from 1-3:30 pm. The cost for the event is $30 and must be paid prior to the tryout on the cash app at $topekashock. All covid rules and protocols will be followed. Players can email us at alphasportsgroup@icloud.com for further information or call at 785-580-3987

“We are super excited we have a great opportunity to bring football back to St. Joe,” said Smith. It hasn’t been there for 9 years and it time for a return” said Smith.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 30°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 30°
St. Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 30°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 29°
Falls City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories