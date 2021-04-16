Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nichols chooses to stay home, signs NLI to play football at Missouri Western

Lafayette senior cornerback Xavier Nichols will continue his football career at home next year. Nichols signed his NLI to play for Matt Williamson's Griffons.

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 7:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Lafayette senior cornerback Xavier Nichols will continue his football career at home next year. Nichols signed his NLI to play for Matt Williamson's Griffons.

"Took a couple of visits at some different places and then Missouri Western, I mean, it is home," Nichols said. "I mean, just right down the road from where I live. So, I've been watching them my whole life and this is gonna be fun to play for. It's everything I wanted to hear, just seeing them out at practice and what they do, how they do it, the stuff that they're building. It's just something I want to be a part of for the next four years."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Clarinda
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Falls City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
We have had rain off and on this Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Scattered showers will continue off and on through the evening and overnight hours. A few showers could linger through the day Saturday but the rain will be lighter than today and much more scattered. Temperatures will slowly start to warm Sunday into Monday as sunshine returns and conditions start to dry out. Another cold front is headed our way Monday night and that will bring us a chance for rain and possibly some snow into Tuesday morning as the colder air surges into our area. Temperatures look to stay unseasonably cool through the rest of the next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories