Nichols chooses to stay home, signs NLI to play football at Missouri Western

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Lafayette senior cornerback Xavier Nichols will continue his football career at home next year. Nichols signed his NLI to play for Matt Williamson's Griffons.

"Took a couple of visits at some different places and then Missouri Western, I mean, it is home," Nichols said. "I mean, just right down the road from where I live. So, I've been watching them my whole life and this is gonna be fun to play for. It's everything I wanted to hear, just seeing them out at practice and what they do, how they do it, the stuff that they're building. It's just something I want to be a part of for the next four years."