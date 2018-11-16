Clear
Nichols signs with Wichita State

Sydney Nichols is the first Cameron Dragon to sign with a division one school in Cameron high school athletic history.

Nov. 16, 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

CAMERON, Mo.- Sydney Nichols for Cameron high school is the first athlete in the school's history to sign to at a division one school, signed her letter of intent Friday to play softball at Wichita State University.

"My parents and my coaches and without their support I wouldn't be here without them, I'm super pumped to be going to Wichita State and I've been dreaming about this since I was four years old," Nichols said.

Nichols was named all MEC conference first team infielder along with teammate Makayla Lee who made first team for outfield.


