Nichols signs with Wichita State

CAMERON, Mo.- Sydney Nichols for Cameron high school is the first athlete in the school's history to sign to at a division one school, signed her letter of intent Friday to play softball at Wichita State University.

"My parents and my coaches and without their support I wouldn't be here without them, I'm super pumped to be going to Wichita State and I've been dreaming about this since I was four years old," Nichols said.

Nichols was named all MEC conference first team infielder along with teammate Makayla Lee who made first team for outfield.