Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect arrested in deadly midtown shooting charged with murder Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

No. 1 Bearcats blitz Hornets from start to finish, 100-61

The No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team put on a shooting and scoring display in its 100-61 MIAA Tournament quarterfinal victory over visiting Emporia State in Bearcat Arena.

Posted: Mar 3, 2021 10:34 PM

MARYVILLE, Missouri - The No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team put on a shooting and scoring display in its 100-61 MIAA Tournament quarterfinal victory over visiting Emporia State in Bearcat Arena.

The Bearcats (22-1 overall) shot 60% or better for the third straight game and moved its current win streak to 17 in a row.

Junior Trevor Hudgins went for 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 7-of-10 from deep. Senior Ryan Hawkins tallied 25 points and became the school's all-time leading rebounder with a double-double (10 rebounds). Junior Diego Bernard did not miss a shot and notched 18 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists.

The contest was decided virtually five minutes into the game with Northwest making its first six shots and taking a 20-5 lead. Northwest would eventually miss a shot but took the lead to 24-5 on 8-of-9 field goals. Hudgins and Bernard each scored 10 points out of Northwest's first 24 points. The lead continued to grow as the Bearcats made 15 of their first 20 shots to be up 42-13. Northwest held a 48-15 lead after making 17 of 22 shots. At that point, Hawkins had 18 points and Hudgins had scored 16 points - with each of them having drained four three-pointers.

Northwest would lead 60-19 at the half - the largest scoring margin ever in an MIAA Tournament game. The previous mark of 31 was set by Northwest against Central Missouri when the Bearcats took a 50-19 lead over the Mules on Feb. 26, 2002.

The Bearcats shot 72.4% in the first half (21-of-29 FGs). Hudgins had 22 first-half points on 6-of-7 shooting from three-point land. Hawkins had 18 at the break.

Northwest continued its fiery shooting in the second half in building a 50-point lead at 93-43. Northwest cooled over the final seven minutes and ended up shooting only 50% in the second half (17-of-34 FGs).

Northwest will play again Friday in the first MIAA Tournament semifinal against Central Oklahoma at 5 p.m. in Bearcat Arena.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Clarinda
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
St. Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Falls City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
The warming trend will continue tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also be much calmer today out of the east about 5-10 mph. Temperatures will make a run towards the 70s on Thursday with most areas landing in the upper 60s for highs as sunshine continues. A disturbance will pass to the south of our area on Friday bringing us a few clouds. Temperatures will drop down into the 50s on Friday before quickly warming back up for the weekend. The weekend is looking warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Next week looks to start off just as warm with temperatures remaining well above average in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories