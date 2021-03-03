No. 1 Bearcats blitz Hornets from start to finish, 100-61

MARYVILLE, Missouri - The No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team put on a shooting and scoring display in its 100-61 MIAA Tournament quarterfinal victory over visiting Emporia State in Bearcat Arena.

The Bearcats (22-1 overall) shot 60% or better for the third straight game and moved its current win streak to 17 in a row.

Junior Trevor Hudgins went for 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 7-of-10 from deep. Senior Ryan Hawkins tallied 25 points and became the school's all-time leading rebounder with a double-double (10 rebounds). Junior Diego Bernard did not miss a shot and notched 18 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists.

The contest was decided virtually five minutes into the game with Northwest making its first six shots and taking a 20-5 lead. Northwest would eventually miss a shot but took the lead to 24-5 on 8-of-9 field goals. Hudgins and Bernard each scored 10 points out of Northwest's first 24 points. The lead continued to grow as the Bearcats made 15 of their first 20 shots to be up 42-13. Northwest held a 48-15 lead after making 17 of 22 shots. At that point, Hawkins had 18 points and Hudgins had scored 16 points - with each of them having drained four three-pointers.

Northwest would lead 60-19 at the half - the largest scoring margin ever in an MIAA Tournament game. The previous mark of 31 was set by Northwest against Central Missouri when the Bearcats took a 50-19 lead over the Mules on Feb. 26, 2002.

The Bearcats shot 72.4% in the first half (21-of-29 FGs). Hudgins had 22 first-half points on 6-of-7 shooting from three-point land. Hawkins had 18 at the break.

Northwest continued its fiery shooting in the second half in building a 50-point lead at 93-43. Northwest cooled over the final seven minutes and ended up shooting only 50% in the second half (17-of-34 FGs).

Northwest will play again Friday in the first MIAA Tournament semifinal against Central Oklahoma at 5 p.m. in Bearcat Arena.