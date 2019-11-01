Clear

No. 1 Northwest defeats No. 22 Daeman in Small College Basketball HoF Classic. The Bearcats picked up the win 85-65.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) No. 1 Northwest defeated No. 22 Daeman in Small College Basketball HoF Classic.
The Bearcats picked up the win 85-65.

Junior guard Ryan Hawkins and sophomore Trevor Hudgins went for 24 points in the win. Sophomore Diego Bernard added in 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting and seven rebounds with six assists.

Northwest will play No. 9 Southern Nazarene Saturday afternoon at Civic Arena.

