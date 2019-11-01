(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) No. 1 Northwest defeated No. 22 Daeman in Small College Basketball HoF Classic.
The Bearcats picked up the win 85-65.
Junior guard Ryan Hawkins and sophomore Trevor Hudgins went for 24 points in the win. Sophomore Diego Bernard added in 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting and seven rebounds with six assists.
Northwest will play No. 9 Southern Nazarene Saturday afternoon at Civic Arena.
Related Content
- No. 1 Northwest defeats No. 22 Daeman in Small College Basketball HoF Classic
- Small College Basketball HoF Classic coming to St. Joseph
- Griffons fall to No. 9 Southern Nazarene in Small College Basketball HoF Classic
- Small College Basketball Division II Classic, National Hall of Fame return to St. Joseph in 2019
- Northwest takes down defending national champs Ferris State 100-86 in Small College Basketball Hall of Fame
- Fall Classic between Northwest and Pitt. State returns to Arrowhead
- Northwest Basketball programs ready for new year
- Northwest Men's basketball faces Duke in exhibition
- Northwest men's basketball picked 1st in MIAA
- Missouri Western men's basketball struggle with rival Northwest
Scroll for more content...