No. 1 Northwest defeats No. 22 Daeman in Small College Basketball HoF Classic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) No. 1 Northwest defeated No. 22 Daeman in Small College Basketball HoF Classic.

The Bearcats picked up the win 85-65.

Junior guard Ryan Hawkins and sophomore Trevor Hudgins went for 24 points in the win. Sophomore Diego Bernard added in 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting and seven rebounds with six assists.

Northwest will play No. 9 Southern Nazarene Saturday afternoon at Civic Arena.