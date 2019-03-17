MARYVILLE, Mo. -- No. 1 Northwest made sure last year's upset to Minnesota State was just a fluke. The Bearcats used senior Joey Witthus' 39-points to route the Mavericks, 91-62 in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Central Regional.
Northwest got off to a slow start in last year's contest, shooting under 20 percent from three. This year, the first half saw the Bearcats knock down 60 percent of their shots in the opening half.
A 12-point lead in the first five minutes of the game was enough to help keep Northwest ahead the rest of the way.
In addition to Witthus' 39-point perfromance, freshmen Diego Bernard added 20-points and Trevor Hudgins scored 16-points in their first ever NCAA tournament game.
Northwest plays in the semifinal round of the Central Regional 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Bearcat Arena.
Related Content
- No. 1 Northwest dismantles Minnesota State
- Northwest Men top Emporia State
- Northwest Football handles business against Emporia State
- Northwest Women fall to Emporia State
- HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest women struggle against Pitt State
- Northwest tames Lindenwood Saturday
- HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest Men stay unbeaten
- Northwest announces 2019 recruiting class
- WATCH: Northwest and Pittsburg State renew football rivalry
- No. 16 Northwest Football knocks-off No. 8 Pitt State