Clear

No. 1 Northwest dismantles Minnesota State

No. 1 Northwest made sure last year's upset to Minnesota State was just a fluke. The Bearcats used senior Joey Witthus' 39-points to route the Mavericks, 91-62 in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Central Regional.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

MARYVILLE, Mo. -- No. 1 Northwest made sure last year's upset to Minnesota State was just a fluke. The Bearcats used senior Joey Witthus' 39-points to route the Mavericks, 91-62 in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Central Regional.

Northwest got off to a slow start in last year's contest, shooting under 20 percent from three. This year, the first half saw the Bearcats knock down 60 percent of their shots in the opening half. 

A 12-point lead in the first five minutes of the game was enough to help keep Northwest ahead the rest of the way. 

In addition to Witthus' 39-point perfromance, freshmen Diego Bernard added 20-points and Trevor Hudgins scored 16-points in their first ever NCAA tournament game.

Northwest plays in the semifinal round of the Central Regional 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Bearcat Arena.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
After a beautiful day on Saturday the weather remaining nice to wrap up the weekend. For tonight, expect clear skies with some fog possible by morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events