No. 1 Northwest outlasts Emporia State in MIAA Quarterfinals

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— No. 1 Northwest Missouri State defeats Emporia State, 82-79, in the MIAA Quarterfinals Thursday afternoon.

The Bearcats held off Emporia State with free throws down the stretch to advance to the tournament semifinals.

Northwest was led by Joey Witthus, who finished with 27 points and Trevor Hudgins adding in 26.

The Bearcats will play the winner of No. 4 Washburn/No. 5 Emporia State Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.