No. 1 Northwest outlasts Emporia State in MIAA Quarterfinals

No. 1 Northwest Missouri State defeats Emporia State, 82-79, in the MIAA Quarterfinals Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 2:14 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)—

The Bearcats held off Emporia State with free throws down the stretch to advance to the tournament semifinals. 

Northwest was led by Joey Witthus, who finished with 27 points and Trevor Hudgins adding in 26. 

The Bearcats will play the winner of No. 4 Washburn/No. 5 Emporia State Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for our northern counties in northwest Missouri this morning. A disturbance is moving just to the north of St. Joseph this Thursday morning giving our northern counties a chance for snow. An inch, up to two inches of snow is expected. We could even see a bit of a wintry mix Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will go up to above freezing in the upper 30s.
